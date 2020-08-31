Q: How is UHV safely staying connected with students and keeping them engaged this fall?
A: As the fall semester gets underway at UHV, safety is our top priority. With that in mind, UHV Student Life has found ways to offer virtual and socially distanced activities so students can stay connected.
Just like during previous semesters, the student-run Jaguar Activities Board is working to make sure there is at least one activity available every week. Until it’s considered safe, these activities will be virtual. For example, in previous years, the university hosted a “Grocery Bingo” event during the first week of school. Students played bingo and won baskets of groceries as prizes. This year, the event was virtual, and students who won received gift cards to the UHV Jag Station Bookstore in UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St.
Another example is Jaguar Journey. During the Aug. 21-23 Jaguar Journey Welcome Weekend, new students took part in a variety of virtual events designed to welcome them to campus and introduce them to available services. Students took part in virtual sessions with different speakers, participated in virtual team competitions and activities and had small group meetings online with their Jaguar Journey leaders.
Once it is considered safe to have more face-to-face events, Student Life is planning to offer outdoor events that will allow for social distancing. Masks also will be required.
The university also plans to continue offering speakers and cultural events throughout the semester. For example, during Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the university plans to offer a few different options, including a virtual dance class featuring traditional Latin dances, such as salsa and bachata, and having a mariachi band perform as part of the university’s Crossroads Café musical performance series in Jaguar Hall Dining, which also will be streamed live. And as other annual events, such as Pumpkin Palooza at Halloween and Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in November, approach, the university is looking at ways to safely offer events for students.
Ultimately, the university wants to offer as many of the same events as before. The only difference will be the way the event is presented so students can participate while also social distancing.
In addition, the university is continuing some of the social media activities that it began in the spring and summer, such as Fitness Fridays, which offered students the opportunity to follow along with a live workout video.
Throughout this difficult time, UHV’s focus is to reach students where they are so they can have a positive college experience.
Do you have a question about the University of Houston-Victoria? Contact Lauren Emerson, UHV communications manager, at 361-570-4342 or emersonl@uhv.edu.
