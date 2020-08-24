Q: I love everything about golf and think I would like to operate a golf course someday. Does UHV offer courses that could prepare me for this kind of job?
A: Yes. The University of Houston-Victoria has a new Master of Science in sport management in the UHV School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development that will definitely prepare you to parley your passion for sports into your dream job.
This 30-hour degree is offered online – making it convenient for you to complete assignments on your own time from anywhere. Sport management attracts people from a variety of areas, and you do not have to have a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology – it can be in any field.
You will learn the “nuts and bolts” it takes to operate a golf course – from marketing and promotion to bring in more players, managing the facility, and seeing to the finance and economics of the sport. This program also offers a great deal of interdisciplinary applications in terms of its emphasis on teamwork, leadership strategy and an understanding of issues that are unique to the sports industry.
In addition to having the skill set to operate a sports facility such as a golf course, the sport management master’s degree will open numerous career paths. Popular jobs in sport management include: athletic director, sports agent, sports information director, fitness club manager and sports agency representative. With this degree, you could be employed in colleges or universities, professional sports organizations, sports facilities, corporate and commercial fitness facilities, public relations and marketing firms, or sport broadcasting agencies.
Sport management can be a very competitive field, so getting a degree in this area will give you a distinct advantage over others. If you enroll part time and progress through the coursework, you can complete this degree in 18 months. UHV’s affordability makes it the sensible option to help you pursue an amazing career in sport management. “Fore!”
For more information, contact Raymond Tucker, Kinesiology program coordinator in the UHV School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development at tuckerr@uhv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.