American Electric Power Foundation awarded the University of Houston-Victoria a $50,000 grant for its Summer Bridge Scholars.
Foundation representatives presented a check to UHV President Robert Glenn on Tuesday morning at the University Center foyer. The foundation is funded by the American Electric Power company.
“This gives us an opportunity to do for the first time something we’ve been hoping to do for a while,” he said.
The grant will fund tuition costs for the Summer Bridge Scholars program, which eases students from high school into college, UHV Academic Support manager Eric Camarillo said.
“I want to see them connected,” he said.
Students in the program take core courses the summer leading into their college freshman year to give them a leg up, he said.
The funds received from the AEP Foundation will help tuition costs for the predominantly low socioeconomic background students. The program is geared toward first-generation students and black, Hispanic and female students, Camarillo said.“They all benefit from this program,” he said. “They retain at higher rates and graduate at higher rates compared to their non-bridge peers.”
The funds will allow the program to show results and help duplicate it in the future, Glenn said.
“This is like teaching a child to walk,” he said. “Once we’ve taken a couple steps, we’re going to be able to do things more confidently, and before you know it we’ll be up and running.”
UHV serves a predominantly Hispanic community and is a minority-majority institution. Being in a rural community, UHV programs help build the bridges of natural skills.
“This allows us to provide a pathway for them that they wouldn’t otherwise have for a better future,” Glenn said.
.@UHVPresident discusses the impact the $50,000 grant from the AEP foundation would mean for @UHVictoria Summer Bridge Scholars program. pic.twitter.com/Hobifh1W1D— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) October 29, 2019
AEP President Judith Talavera said the program fits with the foundation’s mission statement and it is a vital part of the Victoria community.“The Summer Bridge Scholars program is so important, not only to this institution but for the community and the students it’s meant to help,” she said.
