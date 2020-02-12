Jeffrey Di Leo, University of Houston-Victoria School of Arts and Sciences dean, stepped down Tuesday, university officials confirmed Wednesday.
Di Leo will continue to work at the university in his capacity as a professor of English and philosophy.
“He is a valued member of the UHV family, and I appreciate all he has done to move the School of Arts and Sciences forward during this period of growth for the university,” UHV President Bob Glenn said in a written statement.
Di Leo served as the school’s dean for 16 years.
Glenn said in the statement that Di Leo decided to step away from his position as dean. Attempts to contact Di Leo were unsuccessful.
Di Leo will continue his position as the editor and publisher of the American Book Review, which publishes six times a year and reviews frequently neglected published works.
UHV communications manager Lauren Emerson said Beverly Tomek, associate provost and dean of University College, will serve as the interim dean until a replacement is found.
Emerson said the university will take its time finding a replacement as the Academic Affairs Strategic Planning Task Force reviews the School of Arts and Science growth before moving forward.
“It’s fairly common in higher education to have change in leadership at this level,” Emerson said.
