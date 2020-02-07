The University of Houston-Victoria preliminary spring enrollment reached 4,378 students.
A portion of that increase came from new and graduate student enrollment, according to university news release.
UHV experienced a 50% increase in the number of new student enrollment compared to spring 2019. Overall enrollment for spring 2020 saw a 5% increase from spring 2019.
Students are counted during an official enrollment count on the 12th day of classes each semester, according to the news release.
“UHV’s growth reflects the work of faculty, staff and administrators in Victoria and Katy to strengthen and promote our academic programs,” stated Chance Glenn Sr., UHV provost and vice president of academic affairs in the release. “The university is working to launch new programs in the future to continue to build upon this enrollment momentum.”
UHV saw growth in all areas of the new student population, including preliminary increases of 29% in freshmen, nearly 45% in sophomores, about 28% in juniors, 53% in seniors, 44% in post-baccalaureate and 74 % in graduate enrollment, according to the release.
Overall graduate enrollment rose to 1,249, a nearly 14 % increase compared with preliminary enrollment numbers from spring 2019.
The university’s new student enrollment growth stems from being more proactive when working with students, said Jose Cantu, UHV vice president for enrollment management in the press release. During the spring application process, the enrollment management team focused on personalized communications to reach students.
“The increase in our student population is exciting to see because it reflects the results behind our incredible collaborations across the university and the new momentum behind our enrollment team,” Cantu said. “There’s a lot of positive energy and strategies at UHV that have led to this growth, especially becoming more student-centered in our focus and efforts.”
UHV saw an increase in the total number of hours students are taking. Preliminary numbers show students are taking 40,730 credit hours, a 5% increase compared with the spring 2019. Graduate credit hours saw a 17% increase.
