Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a University of Houston-Victoria student to serve on the system’s board of regents.
Alvaro De la Cruz Jr. will serve as the student regent for the University of Houston’s System Board of Regents until May 31, 2021.
He will represent students from all four UH system universities, according to a system’s news release.
“This appointment is an incredible honor, and I am so excited to be able to represent my university and all of the UH System’s students,” De la Cruz said in the statement. “It’s a huge responsibility, and I’m looking forward to being part of this critical group.”
The student will work with nine members of the board and help make decisions for the system and each university, but he does not have a vote on the board, according to the release.
De la Cruz is a UHV Residence Life residence hall coordinator and advisor of the Residence Hall Association. As an undergraduate, he served as president of the UHV Student Government Association.
De la Cruz also served on the search committee that recommended hiring UHV President Bob Glenn, according to the release.
“Alvaro is a young man who has become a major part of the student leadership group at UHV,” Glenn said in the release. “His commitment to excellence and his love for the university have made a lasting impact on UHV.
“I am excited to see how he will bring that same level of excellence to serve as the student representative for the UHS Board of Regents.”
De la Cruz is pursuing a Master of Education degree with a focus in adult and higher education, according to the release.
He graduated from UHV with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2019.
“Alvaro De la Cruz has shown great dedication to the success of the University of Houston-Victoria as a student,” UH System Chancellor Renu Khator said in the release. “I am excited about the opportunity for him to serve as a student regent and the enthusiasm he will bring to move all of our universities forward.”
De la Cruz is the second UHV student to serve as student regent since the university was founded.
