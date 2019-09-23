The University of Houston-Victoria will host an event Thursday afternoon to encourage people to donate blood, marrow, organs and tissues.
The event is hosted in collaboration with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and GenCure and will be from 2-5 p.m. at the University North Multipurpose Room, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour, a nonprofit that provides information about donations and demonstrates how they affect people, will make an appearance, said Michael Wiblishauser, UHV assistant professor of health studies.
Wiblishauser said the group has about 12 riders who go on a statewide bike ride spreading awareness about the need for donors.
They ride about 450 miles from Tyler and will make stops along the way ending in Corpus Christi. Victoria is the second-to-last stop on the trip.
Each rider has been affected by donations, whether they or someone they know received a lifesaving donation, Wiblishauser explained.
“They are showing that by donations you can not only save someone’s life but also provide them a productive life,” he said.
The event will start with the riders sharing their experiences and the importance of donations before moving on to a two-hour blood drive, which the blood center will handle.
Anyone can participate in the free event.
Those who donate will get “personal satisfaction” and a $10 Target gift card, Wiblishauser said.
“You get a sense of accomplishment and purpose for helping your fellow man,” he said. ‘You are providing life-saving measures for people in need.”
Wiblishauser said only about 4-5% of eligible donors donate.
“You could be the person who needs a donation in the future,” Wiblishauser added.
