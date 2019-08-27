The University of Houston-Victoria will host a ribbon-cutting and open house ceremony for University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the facility, according to a UHV news release.
Construction on University Commons began in 2017. The building will house UHV's library and first student center.
The community is invited to attend the open house ceremony to learn more about the offices and services available in University Commons. Tours of the facility will also be available.
