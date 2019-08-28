A few years ago, Christina Chavarria was an undergrad at the University of Houston-Victoria who, like many other students, wanted a place where she could study and be comfortable on campus.
As Chavarria walked into the new UHV University Commons building on Wednesday as a graduate student, she almost couldn’t believe it.
“I was there from the beginning as a student – I voted for us to have the building, and now it’s finally done,” Chavarria, 24, said. “It’s such a surreal experience to see every stage of something like this.”
More than 200 UHV faculty, staff, students and community leaders gathered at University Commons to celebrate the new student center with a ribbon-cutting and open house.
The building, located at 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., is a three-story, 80,124-square-foot facility that is now the home to the university’s library, offices, meeting rooms, study spaces and student services and the Victoria Regional History Center. The building also will have a Chick-fil-A and a Starbucks cafe.
The project cost $29.5 million and was partially funded by a fee approved by students in spring 2015, according to a UHV news release.
UHV President Bob Glenn said having a student union building is significant for the university and compared the building to a den or a living room.
A den in a home, he said, is an important place where a family gathers to relax and talk.
“A (student) union (building) is the heart of a university, and now we have an open, beating heart for our university,“ Glenn said.
The next UHV project to be completed will be the STEM building, he said. The science building is under construction and is located across from UHV University Commons near the main campus.
The building could be complete by fall 2020, depending on weather, Glenn said after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The university also honored former librarian Joe Dahlstrom, who retired after 30 years last month, during the ceremony Wednesday. The executive suite on the third floor of the library is named after Dahlstrom.
The university also named the counseling center located inside University Commons after former UHV president Vic Morgan and his wife, Mary Jane Morgan.
Vic Morgan was the president from 2014 to 2018, and 77 community members contributed more than $45,000 to name the space in honor of the couple, according to a news release.
Freshmen Marcos Padilla and Darin Pulido spent the afternoon after the ribbon-cutting in the library on the second floor.
Pulido, 18, originally from the Pasadena area near Houston, said he remembers traveling to Victoria to tour the campus. The landscape of the university, he said, has changed since just last year. Pulido is studying computer science and digital gaming and simulation.
“It’s pretty special for our class to be able to experience this space for all four years,” he said. “I’m definitely going to study and do my homework here.”
Padilla, 18, who commutes to campus from his home in Port Lavaca, said he is glad students will have their own space to study, talk and eat. Padilla is also studying computer science.
“Looking around here, it’s a nice building with a nice view. It’s nice knowing that something like this is possible for students to have and enjoy here,” Padilla said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.