Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will hold its fall 2023 Open House from 1:30-4 p.m. July 13 in the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The academy provides members the opportunity to participate in classes and social activities for continued intellectual and personal growth. The fall 2023 schedule will include more than 60 classes including a day trip to Rockport, history classes, book clubs, monthly lunch meetups and much more.
Guests who attend the come-and-go Open House can pay their annual membership dues, view the fall schedule and visit with members and instructors. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
The annual membership fee of $60 allows members to participate in any of the academy’s activities offered during the fall and spring semesters at no additional charge, with the exception of a few activities that have a supply or travel fee.
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL, email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu, or call 361-582-2520.