Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education Department is accepting completed application packets for spring 2020 courses through Nov. 8.
Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education Department offers specialized training in medical assisting, medical coding, medication aide, nurse aide, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy and veterinary assistant.
“We want to make prospective students aware that they need to apply during this time period if they wish to take one of these courses next spring,” said Shari Gould, VC allied health continuing education director.
For more information, call 361-582-2412, visit www.VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareProfessions or email HealthCareers@VictoriaCollege.edu.
