VC accepting applications in October for healthcare job training courses

Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education Department will accept completed application packets for spring 2021 courses from now to Oct. 30.
Victoria College will offer specialized training in the following fields during the spring 2021 semester: medical assisting, medication aide, nurse aide, pharmacy technician and phlebotomy.
These training courses can be completed in 14 weeks or less and lead to industry-recognized credentials and in-demand jobs.
Financial aid and scholarships are available.
Medical assistants work along physicians, mainly in outpatient or ambulatory care facilities such as medical offices and clinics. Nurse aides, or certified nursing assistants, provide intimate, hands-on healthcare to patients in medical settings. The nurse aide course does not require a high school diploma or GED to enroll.
Medication aides are CNAs that have completed additional classroom training to be certified to dispense medications to patients while working under the supervision of a registered nurse.
Pharmacy technicians review dosage calculations, drug classifications, dispensing of subscriptions, billing and reimbursement in a retail or pharmacy setting.
Phlebotomists draw blood from patients, collect a variety of other specimen samples as well as label blood vials.
“These professions are always in demand in our region, and many of our students find employment after completing these courses,” said Shari Gould, VC Allied Health Continuing Education director. “These courses are ideal for people who want to gain entry-level employment in a healthcare profession with minimal class time.”
All classes will be conducted face-to-face at Victoria College’s Main Campus. Medication aide and nurse aide classes will also be offered at VC’s Gonzales Center.
Due to the COVID-19, Victoria College has implemented protocols to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of its students, employees and guests. Students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
For admissions requirements and to download the Allied Health Continuing Education Registration form, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareProfessions.
For more information, call 361-582-2412 or email HealthCareers@VictoriaCollege.edu.
