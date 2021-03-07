Victoria College has announced that it will add men’s and women’s cross country running teams to its athletics program beginning this fall.
VC Athletic Director Josh Moore said VC will immediately begin recruiting athletes for the cross country teams.
“This is an exciting time for Pirate Athletics,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “Adding cross country to our existing sports enhances the extracurricular offerings for our students and provides us an opportunity to increase our student athlete enrollment.”
Each team will have eight athletes, who will also have the opportunity to compete in distance-running events at major college track and field meets.
“We felt now was a good time to expand our athletics program, and, after conducting a feasibility study, cross country seemed like a logical choice,” Moore said. “There are many talented high school cross country runners in South Texas every year, so I believe we will be able to attract some top runners from the area and region to Victoria College.”
Victoria College has a rich history in distance-running sports. The Pirates won junior college national track and field championships in 1952 and 1953 thanks largely to All-American distance runner Ino Cantu, who went on to star for the University of Texas cross country and track and field teams.
“That also came in to play when we decided to add cross country teams,” Moore said. “We hope to continue the previous success of Victoria College running programs.”
