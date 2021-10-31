VC Adult Education students inducted into honor society

Victoria College recognized 20 students during the 18th annual National Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Oct. 15 at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Nominated by an instructor or staff member and chosen by a selection committee, the students were rewarded for their consistent attendance, cooperative attitude and good work ethic.
Each student received a National Adult Education Honor Society gold, black and white lapel pin and a letter of recommendation to be used for employment or promotion. They also received a letter of recommendation for financial assistance to be used in applying for funding for further education.
Guest speaker Tracy Morgan, co-owner of Comfort Keepers in Victoria and a graduate of adult education, congratulated the students for believing in themselves.
Inductees were Adriana Almeda, Maria Barajas, Kiran Devi, Laura Galan Nieto, Angelica Garcia, Bertha Gates, Brandon Green, Maria Hernandez Esqueda, Zachary Lowe, Victor Montoya Perez, Jose Cruz Munoz, Irma Navarro, Alma Santos Santiago, Nicole Sertuche, Trinity Torres, Anita Trapp, Jaime Varner, Natalie Vasquez, Amanda Vela and Sandra Zuniga Carrizales.
Victoria College’s Adult Education & Literacy Program serves limited English speakers, people with academic challenges and those who have not completed a high school education. Students are offered evaluations, individual tutoring, face-to-face instruction and online learning options. VC’s Adult Education Center also provides academic support for students seeking career training.
Services are also offered at satellite locations, including Cuero, Edna, Goliad, Gonzales, Hallettsville, Port Lavaca, Yoakum and Yorktown.
For more information on Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College, call 361-573-7323, email AdultEducation@VictoriaCollege.edu or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/AdultEducation.
