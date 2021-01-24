Victoria College has recognized the outstanding academic performance of 128 students by naming them to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average over a minimum of 12 academic credit hours within the semester and must not have any unsatisfactory grades in any classes.
“Victoria College is extremely proud of these students for their perseverance to excel through a challenging time,” said Edrel Stoneham, VC dean of Student Services.
Students named to VC’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List, grouped by their hometowns, are:
Bloomington — Elizabeth Casares, Rebekah Liserio,
Corpus Christi — Jessica Partida
Cuero — Muriel Cotman, Maci Fisher, Jacob Keith, Jalen McCarthy
Edna — Logan Carroll, Joel Fuller, Melani Guzman, Mario Hernandez, Elizabeth Novak, Elizabeth Reyes
Ganado — Emily Bubela, Miguel Marin
Goliad — Carson Albrecht, Kayla Buesing, Savannah Shaw, Wesley Stauss
Gonzales — Alma Castaneda-Cardoza, Mauricio Cintora Gonzalez
Hallettsville — Emily Drummond, Jacob Evans, Amy Goranson, Carley Haas, Emma Higgins, Chalee Matula, Kayla Starns
Inez — Kaylah Houston, Caleb Janis, Breann Kloesel, Carli Peterson, Garrett Roessler, Rebekah Thompson
Laredo — Eliud Gonzalez
Lockhart — Lisa Ramirez
Lolita — Colby Debord
Monahans — Mikela Mireles
Moulton — Caleb Nieto
Palacios — Hector Hernandez, Charity Nguyen
Placedo — Dave Garcia
Port Lavaca — Theodore Flores, Reggie Frederick, Joe Herrera, Zoe Herrera, Daniel Leita, Eliah Munoz, Pierston Salinas, Kaitlin Torres, Verenice Vargas, Micah Waechter, Ismael Ysagguirre
Refugio — Colten Hesseltine
San Antonio — Tumininu Obilade
Seadrift — Heather Glover
Thomaston — Joshua Trimm
Tivoli — Desirea Huerta, Jason Wollam
Victoria — Amber Acuna, Mark Alvarez, Joseph Aparicio, Madison Barton, Robert Baucom, Dominikus Bawono, Gregorius Bawono, Alexander Bonorden, Zachary Braune, Jermica Buckner, Sophia Bynog, Robert Cain, Dawson Carroll, Trenton Carter, Kyle Cooley, Joel Corpus, Jacob Cummins, Uyen Duong, Peter Ebeltoft, Morgann Fetters, Kirk Fitzsimmons, Ava Galarza, Ronald Garcia, Derrick Giddings, Katherine Giron, Cami Goldman, Tiffany Gonzales, Madison Gramm, Destani Guzman, Cheyenne Hamilton, Charles Hawes, Alicia Huerta, William King, Cecily Kline, Monica Knezek, Riley Kucera, Brittney Ley, Jaclynn Lidiak, Joshua Longoria, Annabel McLeod, Luis Medina, Brian Miska, Edgardo Mondolfi, Rachel Moreno, Melissa Murillo, Reyna Navarro, Khiem Nguyen, Emilio Ortiz, Marissa Partida, Tapan Patel, Ashlee Prause, Zitlali Ramos, Collin Riggs, Sarah Robinson, Ximena Rojas, Sarah Saenz, Alyssa Smith, Al Sommerlatte, Jade Thomas, Ramiro Torres, Lauren Vahalik, Austin Velasquez, Colby White, Tyler White, Pacen Wieding, Breeana Young,
Yoakum — Aaron Points
Yorktown — Jacob Simper, Cecilia Yeretsky
