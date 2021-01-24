Victoria College

Victoria College

 Courtesy photo

Victoria College has recognized the outstanding academic performance of 128 students by naming them to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average over a minimum of 12 academic credit hours within the semester and must not have any unsatisfactory grades in any classes.

“Victoria College is extremely proud of these students for their perseverance to excel through a challenging time,” said Edrel Stoneham, VC dean of Student Services.

Students named to VC’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List, grouped by their hometowns, are:

Bloomington — Elizabeth Casares, Rebekah Liserio,

Corpus Christi — Jessica Partida

Cuero — Muriel Cotman, Maci Fisher, Jacob Keith, Jalen McCarthy

Edna Logan Carroll, Joel Fuller, Melani Guzman, Mario Hernandez, Elizabeth Novak, Elizabeth Reyes

Ganado — Emily Bubela, Miguel Marin

Goliad — Carson Albrecht, Kayla Buesing, Savannah Shaw, Wesley Stauss

Gonzales — Alma Castaneda-Cardoza, Mauricio Cintora Gonzalez

Hallettsville — Emily Drummond, Jacob Evans, Amy Goranson, Carley Haas, Emma Higgins, Chalee Matula, Kayla Starns

Inez — Kaylah Houston, Caleb Janis, Breann Kloesel, Carli Peterson, Garrett Roessler, Rebekah Thompson

Laredo — Eliud Gonzalez

Lockhart — Lisa Ramirez

Lolita — Colby Debord

Monahans — Mikela Mireles

Moulton — Caleb Nieto

Palacios — Hector Hernandez, Charity Nguyen

Placedo — Dave Garcia

Port Lavaca — Theodore Flores, Reggie Frederick, Joe Herrera, Zoe Herrera, Daniel Leita, Eliah Munoz, Pierston Salinas, Kaitlin Torres, Verenice Vargas, Micah Waechter, Ismael Ysagguirre

Refugio — Colten Hesseltine

San Antonio — Tumininu Obilade

Seadrift — Heather Glover

Thomaston — Joshua Trimm

Tivoli — Desirea Huerta, Jason Wollam

Victoria — Amber Acuna, Mark Alvarez, Joseph Aparicio, Madison Barton, Robert Baucom, Dominikus Bawono, Gregorius Bawono, Alexander Bonorden, Zachary Braune, Jermica Buckner, Sophia Bynog, Robert Cain, Dawson Carroll, Trenton Carter, Kyle Cooley, Joel Corpus, Jacob Cummins, Uyen Duong, Peter Ebeltoft, Morgann Fetters, Kirk Fitzsimmons, Ava Galarza, Ronald Garcia, Derrick Giddings, Katherine Giron, Cami Goldman, Tiffany Gonzales, Madison Gramm, Destani Guzman, Cheyenne Hamilton, Charles Hawes, Alicia Huerta, William King, Cecily Kline, Monica Knezek, Riley Kucera, Brittney Ley, Jaclynn Lidiak, Joshua Longoria, Annabel McLeod, Luis Medina, Brian Miska, Edgardo Mondolfi, Rachel Moreno, Melissa Murillo, Reyna Navarro, Khiem Nguyen, Emilio Ortiz, Marissa Partida, Tapan Patel, Ashlee Prause, Zitlali Ramos, Collin Riggs, Sarah Robinson, Ximena Rojas, Sarah Saenz, Alyssa Smith, Al Sommerlatte, Jade Thomas, Ramiro Torres, Lauren Vahalik, Austin Velasquez, Colby White, Tyler White, Pacen Wieding, Breeana Young,

Yoakum — Aaron Points

Yorktown — Jacob Simper, Cecilia Yeretsky

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.