Victoria College will offer a three-part “Personalities in the Workplace” Lunch & Learn series beginning Thursday with “Discover Your Personality.”
Each session of the series will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
“We know business professionals struggle with finding time for training,” said Mary Hardy, VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education program director. “They can enjoy lunch while learning useful and professional skills.”
The cost of the entire series is $75. Individual sessions are $30. Lunch is provided.
“Discover Your Personality” will offer a quick personality assessment. Participants will discuss how to recognize and capitalize on their strengths and overcome weaknesses.
The series will continue on Oct. 3 with “Recognize Others’ Personalities.” Participants will learn how to identify personalities by utilizing a simple people-reading guide.
The series will conclude on Nov. 7 with “Communicate with Different Personalities.” The session will help participants improve interactions with supervisors, coworkers and customers.
To register or for more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.