Victoria College has recognized the outstanding academic performance of 129 students by naming them to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average over a minimum of 12 academic credit hours within the semester and must not have any unsatisfactory grades in any classes.
“I’m proud of the resiliency and determination of our students who have worked tirelessly to make the dean’s list through a very difficult time,” said Edrel Stoneham, VC dean of student services. “COVID-19 was simply no match for the perseverance of this group of students.”
Students named to VC’s spring 2020 dean’s list, grouped by their hometowns, are:
Caracas, Venezuela — Edgardo Mondolfi
Corpus Christi — Juliet Lopez
Crosby — Brooke Oney
Cuero
- – Alisha Coppedge, Muriel Cotman, Maci Fisher, Garrett Sweatman
Edna
- – Jalen Fisher, Joel Fuller, Mario Hernandez, Elizabeth Novak, Elizabeth Reyes, Reagan Rodriguez, Constance Solis
Flatonia
- – Kayla Deulen
Ganado
- – Sydney Espinosa, Kirk Fowler
Gonzales
- – Alma Castaneda-Cardoza, Kabel Faltisek, Sigourney Garcia, Danielle Long, Diana McGarity, Mackenzie Moers, Shea Sibley, Asia Taylor
Hallettsville
- – Avery Drummond, Amy Goranson
Harwood – Maricruz Medina
Houston — Gabrielle Brown
Inez
- – Caleb Janis, Breann Kloesel, Garrett Roessler, Lacy Schulz
La Ward
- – Monica Chavarria
Lolita
- – Amber Barrett, Daniel Santillan
Moulton
- – Caleb Nieto
Nursery
- – Joshua Trimm
Placedo
- – Allison Canales
Point Comfort
- – Raychelle Mosely, Linda Nguyen
Port Lavaca – Yuan-Ho Cheng, Theodore Flores, Dillon Irick, John Mayne, Alma Pacheco, Dylon Shefcik, Micah Waechter
San Antonio — Tuminunu Obilade
Seguin — Amanda Atkin
Shiner
- – Tyler Patek
Smiley
- – Chaelee Mejia, Marcella Rivas
Telferner – Cason Neuse
Three Rivers — Noah Stewart
Tivoli – Desirea Huerta
Vancouver, Washington — Connor Coppedge
Victoria – Amber Acuna, Elias Alcazar, Robert Baucom, Dominikus Bawono, Gregorius Bawono, Aaron Baylor, Colton Berger, Courtney Brown, Carlie Castilla, Paige Culak, Jacob Cummins, Amy Daniel, Aliyah Davis, Denisse Delacruz, Uyen Duong, Tristan Galvan, Ramiro Gamez, Sigourney Garcia, Katherine Giron, Craig Goetz, Eric Gonzales, Armando Guerra, Destani Guzman, Cheyenne Hamilton, Yazen Hamoudah, Ashley Hanna, Seth Harrison, Charles Hawes, Natalie Hawes, Tammy Herron, Jackson Holy, Jessica Johnston, Jasmine Jordan, William King, Cecily Kline, Marina Lane, Jaclynn Lidiak, Lauren Lightfoot, Kelby Marek, Megan Marek, Creed Martin, John McDowell, Luis Medina, Dakota Miller, Jacob Moore, Bich Nguyen, Khiem Nguyen, Marissa Partida, Samantha Perez, Anna Perreault, Emma Pratka, Ashlee Prause, Kaycie Quinn, Lizbeth Rodriguez, Kathryn Sciallo, Madison Smith, Hunter Solis, Emerald Tegeler, Nga Tran, Holly Triplett, David Vallejo, Jennifer Villarreal, Valerie Villarreal, Chloe Vivian, Natalyn Wheeler, Colby White, Tyler White
West Point — Adriana Veitch
Yoakum – Devin Chumchal, Maxwell Kaiser, Jacob Rivers, Sarah Torres
