Victoria College’s board approved a reduced, flat rate for dual-credit classes for the 2021-22 academic year.
The board also approved a tuition and fees increase for the upcoming academic year.
“The main thing there that is new for us is the new dual credit tuition and fees structure,” college spokesperson Darin Kazmir said.
Under the new structure, dual-credit students who live in Victoria County will pay $225 for a three-credit-hour course – a reduction of $96, according to a college news release. Texas residents living outside of Victoria County who enroll in a three-credit-hour, dual-credit course will pay $350, a reduction of $130. Students who live outside of Texas will pay $400, which is a $209 reduction.
The board approved the changes during its Monday meeting.
Lab fees will be waived for dual-credit students under the new structure, while some additional fees, such as electronic books, may apply.
“VC’s dual-enrollment course offerings currently give more than 600 students from 18 high schools the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school,” Sabrina Romo, VC’s director of Pre-College Programs and Recruitment, stated in the release. “The reduced rate for dual-enrollment classes will ease the financial burden for families and open doors for more high school students to take advantage of dual-credit courses.”
The board also set tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year. The changes per credit hour include:
- A $1 tuition increase for students who reside in Victoria County
- A $1 out-of-county fee increase for Texas residents living outside of Victoria County
- A $5 increase for students who reside outside of Texas
- A $1 increase in the general fee
- A $1 increase in the technology fee
“Maintaining affordability is a priority at Victoria College,” said Jennifer Kent, VC president, in the release. “We are pleased that our newly adopted tuition and fee structure allows us to serve students at a third of the cost of the average state university. VC students are able to gain the skills they need for jobs that pay well or complete their first two years in higher education and then transfer to their university of choice which results in significant savings.”
Victoria College charges additional tuition, known as differential tuition, for courses that have higher operational costs. The board also approved a new differential tuition rate of $40 per credit hour, a $5 increase, for classes in the Electronics Technology, Instrumentation, Process Technology, and Welding programs due to increasing costs of delivering instruction in these programs, according to the release.
Victoria College’s summer and fall 2021 schedules will be published on March 29, and registration will open to the public beginning April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.