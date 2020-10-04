VC art professor receives $5,000 grant through ‘New Normal: Rockport’ initiative

Victoria College Art Professor Debra Chronister was one of 19 artists to recently receive a $5,000 grant from the Fine Line Group and Gallery of Dreams ‘New Normal: Rockport’ initiative.
Chronister, a ceramist, was one of 43 Rockport artists who were selected to receive funding for the creation of new artwork that reflects life in Rockport during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The 43 artists received $2,000 grants to fund their proposed artwork. Chronister and 18 other artists scored high enough in their application proposals to be granted an additional $3,000.
“I’m thrilled to be among my talented friends and colleagues in receiving this prestigious grant,” said Chronister, who has taught at Victoria College for 19 years. “This is a game-changer for the visual arts communities which have lost revenue and exhibit opportunities because of the pandemic.”
Applicants submitted a personal statement previewing the work they intend to create and how their art will make a lasting impact on the community. The applications were reviewed by a panel of leaders from Rockport’s art community and institutions. Chronister’s work will be displayed in a future public exhibition. Details of the exhibition will be released at a later date.
“I am planning on creating a series of lifesized, raku-fired sculptures that are both expressive and biologically accurate in order to celebrate one of Rockport’s greatest assets, its extraordinary birdlife,” Chronister said.
(0) comments
