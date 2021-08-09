During its special meeting on Monday, Victoria College’s Board of Trustees proposed a 2021-22 property tax rate of 20.76 cents per $100 of taxable value, a decrease of nearly 6% from the current tax rate.
Based on the Victoria County Appraisal District’s certified property tax values for 2021, a homeowner who lives within Victoria College’s taxing district would pay $207.60 for a home valued at $100,000, before exemptions, compared to $220.30 last year.
If the lower rate is adopted, Victoria College estimates a 1.5% increase in property tax revenue due to increased valuations.
“Our employees have worked diligently to reduce operating costs and maintain fiscally responsible practices without sacrificing quality,” said Jennifer Kent, college president. “We are confident that the reduced tax rate will help us achieve a balanced operating budget that is lower than last year’s budget.”
The board will host a public hearing on the proposed tax rate during a special meeting on Monday in Room 101 of the Academic Building at the college's main campus, 2200 E. Red River St. After the public hearing, the board will vote to adopt a 2021-22 tax rate and operating budget.
The agenda for the special meeting will be posted Thursday at VictoriaCollege.edu/BoardOfTrustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.