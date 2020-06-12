Victoria College’s board is expected to pick the sole presidential finalist during a special meeting Tuesday.
The board is scheduled to meet 9 a.m. in the Corporate Training Room in the Academic Building. The presidential candidate consideration is the only agenda item.
Four presidential candidates met on VC’s campus this week and presented their goals for the college during two candidate forums. The candidates are Mickey Best, James Dire, Robert Exley and Jennifer Kent.
The board is scheduled to vote on the new president’s contract during its July 20 board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.