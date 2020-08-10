Victoria College board plans to raise the same amount of property tax revenue next year as it did this year.
On Monday the board proposed a rate of 22.03 cents per $100 of taxable value for 2021.
The current rate is 22.06 cents $100 of taxable value.
A homeowner who lives within Victoria College’s taxing district would pay $220.30 for a $100,000 valued home, before exemptions, compared to last year’s $220.60.
The board will hold a public hearing on the tax rate during a special meeting on Aug. 17, which the public will be able to watch online. During the meeting, the board can vote to adopt the tax rate and the college’s operating budget.
Board chairman Bland Proctor clarified that the board’s vote was to move forward with the proposed tax rate and next week’s meeting would adopt the tax rate.
“We’re still in great financial position,” Proctor said.
