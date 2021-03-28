VC business series continues with ‘Verbal Professionalism’ on April 8

Victoria College’s “On the Menu: Professionalism in the Workplace” series will continue with “Verbal Professionalism” at 11:30 a.m. April 8 in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The course will cover the different types of verbal and nonverbal communication used in the workplace as well as customer service styles.
The cost for the 90-minute seminar is $35 and includes all course materials. Lunch will also be provided. The deadline to register is noon April 5.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
