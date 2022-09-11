Victoria College is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with special events and activities for students and the public through Oct. 15.
National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15-Oct. 15, recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.
On Thursday, Victoria College will kick off the celebration with an event in the Student Center featuring Our Lady of Sorrows Ballet Folklorico and tacos from Ventura’s Tamales for students and employees. The first 25 students will receive a tortilla-making kit while supplies last.
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host its second annual Salsa Contest from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Attendees are invited to judge salsa entries at the taste-testing event that includes light snacks. The event is free and open to the public. Call 361-582-2559 for more information.
On Sept. 21, members of Victoria College’s Latin American Student Organization (LASO) will pass out Mexican sweet bread and coffee to students for Conchas y Cafecito from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the Health Sciences Center Commons.
VC’s Student Life Office will also commemorate the month-long celebration with a Ballet Folklorico Display at the VC Student Center Thursday through Oct. 14. VC students, employees and guests will have the opportunity to visit the display between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday to learn about this art of dance that celebrates the Mexican culture.
Visit VictoriaCollege.edu for more information on VC’s Hispanic Heritage Month events and activities.