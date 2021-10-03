VC celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with events, activities

Victoria College is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with special events and activities for students and the public through Oct. 15.
National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15-Oct. 15, recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend kicked off the celebration with a Salsa Contest on Sept. 16. VC employees were eligible to enter the contest, and the public was invited to judge the entries with a taste-testing event that included Mexican cuisine and music. Gloria Wooton won first and second place, while Deborah Murray won third place.
“It was a great inaugural event, and we plan on making it an annual event in the years to come,” said Greg Garrett, museum experience educator. “There were some impressive entries, and it was wonderful to see the public engage in the event and see what we have here at the museum.”
On Sept. 21, Victoria College’s Student Life Department distributed supplies for students to create their own piñatas. Students were invited to create flower crowns from kits provided by VC’s Latin American Student Organization (LASO).
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center celebrated with a game of loteria and free tacos for students on Sept. 29. The Student Life Department will also offer a game of loteria for students with free food at VC’s Main Campus on Oct. 7.
VC’s Student Life Department will conclude the month-long celebration with a demonstration for students and employees on how to make tortillas. Free chicken and beef fajitas will be provided.
The LASO Club also selected five influential Hispanics to highlight their achievements on Victoria College social media and internal communications during Hispanic Heritage Month.
“The pandemic has created challenges for us to celebrate the month as we normally do, but we felt it was important to recognize a culture that has had such a great impact on our area,” said Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC Student Life director.
