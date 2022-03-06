Victoria College is celebrating Women’s History Month with events and activities for students and employees throughout the month of March.
In the United States, March is designated as Women’s History Month to celebrate the contributions of achievements of women throughout American history.
Throughout March, visitors to the VC Library will see a display of selected works written by females. Signs showcasing facts about influential women are also being displayed on the first floor of the VC Library.
The Latin American Student Organization (LASO) Club is featuring inspirational Latina women in Victoria College publications and social media accounts during Women’s History Month.
VC’s Student Life Office will host a donation drive benefiting Mid-Coast Family Services Women’s Crisis Center and Perpetual Help Home on March 21-31. Donation boxes will be set up at various locations on VC’s Main Campus. Donations being collected include adult socks, underwear, sports bras, pillows, diapers (larger sizes), bath towels, toilet paper, paper towels, hygiene products, detergent, sanitary products, and cleaning supplies.
The Student Life Office will host Coffee, Cookies and Thank You’s on March 22 at the Student Center. VC students and employees will have the opportunity to write a special note to a woman who has inspired them and to take a carnation to give to a woman who has made a special impact in their life.
Women’s health will be spotlighted during an event on March 29 at Citizens Convenient Care at Victoria College. Healthy foods will be served. The clinic, located in VC’s Continuing Education Center, provides on-campus medical care for VC students and employees from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
VC’s Student Life Department will conclude the month-long celebration with a free meal and presentation by Chelsea Bradley, VC’s assistant psychology professor. Bradley’s presentation is titled “Stop Apologizing: How Women Can Advocate for Themselves in the Workplace.”
For more information, contact Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC’s student life director, at 361-572-6440 or Elaine.Everett-Hensley@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.