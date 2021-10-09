Victoria College and Citizens Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of Citizens Convenient Care at Victoria College with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at VC’s Main Campus.
The primary care clinic, which serves Victoria College students and employees, offers wellness and sick visits, treats acute and chronic illness, and coordinates care with specialists.
“We are grateful to the team at Citizens Medical Center for embracing our vision of serving all student needs,” said Victoria College President Jennifer Kent. “The reality is that access to healthcare is often an obstacle, especially for those in poverty. Our VC family is committed to removing barriers to success, and now we can proudly say that an on-site clinic is another in our long list of support services.”
The clinic is open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. VC students and employees can schedule an appointment by calling (361) 582-5685 and mentioning the Victoria College location. Same-day appointments are accepted.
“This week, Citizens administered flu shots on campus,” Kent said. “Our students and employees have been pleased to see how convenient it is to take care of primary medical needs right here on campus.”
Citizens Convenient Care is staffed by Citizens medical providers Dr. Julia Flores-Mitchell and Dr. Jesse DeLeon and nurse practitioners Kathryn Custer and Ngoc Duran.
“Citizens Convenient Care at Victoria College aligns perfectly with our overarching mission to make exceptional healthcare accessible, affordable and convenient,” said Mike Olson, Chief Executive Officer at Citizens Medical Center. “A great deal of planning went into making this clinic right for the students and staff of VC, and we appreciate this opportunity and our partnership.”
The clinic is located on the first floor of the Continuing Education Center on VC’s Main Campus and can be accessed at Entrance 1 off Ben Jordan Street.
