Victoria College recently entered into a partnership with Del Mar College for its Medical Laboratory Technology program. Shown are, seated, from left, Jennifer Kent, Victoria College president; and Mark Escamilla, president of Del Mar College and Chief Executive Officer; back from left, Cindy Buchholz, Victoria College executive vice president-chief academic officer; Darla Strother, VC dean of Allied Health; Jennifer Sramek, DMC Dean of Business, Entrepreneurship and Health Sciences; Leonor Crumley, Del Mar College Medical Laboratory Technology program director and instructor; Glenn Madden, chair of the DMC Department of Allied Health; Duncan Samo, DMC professor emeritus and MLT adjunct faculty member; and Brian Postek, DMC assistant professor of MLT.