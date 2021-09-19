VC donates tiny library to Crossroads Business & Education Connection

Victoria College Physical Plant employees recently built and delivered a tiny library to the Crossroads Business & Education Connection’s Education, Literacy & Career Center at Creekstone Apartments in Victoria.
The donation was part of Victoria College’s participation in the United Way of the Crossroads Summer of Caring.
“We are so excited to have another tiny library in Victoria,” said Jill Blucher, United Way of the Crossroads community engagement coordinator. “The tiny library program focuses on getting books into the hands of little ones and making sure they are ready to learn.”
The tiny library also came stocked with children’s books collected by VC’s Student Life Department, which spearheaded the effort.
“We just really appreciate the efforts of the United Way and Victoria College,” said Kathy Hunt, Crossroads Business and Education Coalition executive director. “The residents and children here at the Creekstone Apartments now have a variety of books to help them improve their literacy. It will also benefit adult learners and second-language learners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.