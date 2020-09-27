Victoria College has earned recognition as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” for the fourth consecutive year.
The Great Colleges to Work For survey is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. Now in its 13th year, it recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.
This year, 221 institutions nationwide, including 94 two-year institutions, participated in the survey conducted by ModernThink. Victoria College was one of 79 institutions nationwide to receive the honor and one of only 25 two-year institutions in the country to be recognized.
Victoria College was recognized as excelling in the following three categories:
Respect and Appreciation
Collaborative Governance
Facilities, Workspace and Security
“The results of the survey indicate that efforts by our employees make Victoria College a positive and productive work environment,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “We celebrate being honored with this designation for four consecutive years and will strive to make working at VC a rewarding experience.”
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process – an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies along with a survey administered to VC employees. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
Victoria College began participating in the survey in 2016 as part of strategic planning efforts to support a culture in which employees are happy and productive.
“By participating in the survey, we are able to measure how well we are doing at building a culture where employees feel valued and appreciated, and we use the anonymous feedback to seek continuous improvement,” said VC Human Resources Executive Director Terri Kurtz. “We’re pleased that Victoria College has been recognized as a ‘Great College to Work For’ four years in a row, which indicates employee satisfaction and performance are becoming embedded in our workplace culture.”
The honor also reflects the successful efforts of Victoria College’s employees to ensure coworkers health and safety during the COVID_19 outbreak.
“This year’s list of recognized institutions in the Great Colleges to Work For program was united in their commitment to organization culture, even in the face of a worldwide pandemic,” said Rich Boyer, senior consultant at ModernThink. “They stand apart in their recognition that workplace culture can actually be a roadmap for navigating uncertainty. Conversely, they’re intentional (and successful!) in being good stewards of their institutions’ cultures and shaping the day-to-day experience of their faculty and staff to the ultimate benefit of their students.”
Founded in 1925, Victoria College offers quality and affordable training and educational opportunities for the Crossroads. VC works with area business and industry partners to address the region’s specific workforce needs.
