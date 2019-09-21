VC earns national ‘Great Colleges to Work For’ recognition third year in row

Victoria College has earned recognition as one of the “Great Colleges to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education for the third consecutive year.
Victoria College was also named to The Chronicle’s “Honor Roll” for the second year in a row for being one of the top four schools in its two-year institution category nationally.
The Great Colleges to Work For survey is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. Now in its 12th year, it recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.
This year, 236 institutions nationwide, including 84 two-year institutions, participated in the survey conducted by ModernThink LLC.
The Chronicle of Higher Education identified Victoria College as excelling in the following seven categories:
- Respect and Appreciation
- Teaching Environment (faculty only)
- Collaborative Governance
- Job Satisfaction
- Work/Life Balance
- Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship
- Confidence in Senior Leadership
Victoria College improved on its 2018 rating by being recognized as excelling in seven categories. VC was recognized in five categories in 2018.
“This just exemplifies the commitment and devotion of Victoria College employees to not only make VC an excellent choice for our students, but also maintain a positive and productive work environment,” said VC President David Hinds. “Employee satisfaction is extremely important, and we celebrate this honor while continuing to seek opportunities to improve.”
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process – an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies along with a survey administered to VC employees. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
“We feel workplace satisfaction has a direct correlation with student success, and to earn this honor for the third consecutive year speaks volumes about the passion and dedication of our administration, faculty and staff,” said Bland Proctor, chair of VC’s Board of Trustees.
“The institutions recognized in this year’s Great Colleges to Work For program don’t wait for problems to occur to pay attention to their people,” said Rich Boyer, senior consultant at ModernThink. “Conversely, they’re intentional (and successful!) in being good stewards of their institutions’ cultures and shaping the day-to-day experience of their faculty and staff to the ultimate benefit of their students.”
Victoria College, which was founded in 1925, offers quality and affordable educational opportunities for the Crossroads region. VC works with area business and industry partners to address the region’s specific workforce needs.
