VC, Edna ISD enter dual-enrollment partnership

Victoria College and the Edna Independent School District have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding that will give Edna High School students the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school through Victoria College.
Edna ISD students will be able to attend dual-credit classes at Victoria College’s Main Campus, Edna High School or online. The students will also have the same access to academic, career and transfer advising as well as disabilities services, technology support services and library services and resources available to other VC students.
“It has been a pleasure to get to know the team at Edna ISD and we look forward to serving the students as they begin their journey into higher education, said VC President Jennifer Kent.
Victoria College will offer 109 dual-credit classes during the Fall 2021 semester.
“Edna ISD is pleased once again to partner with Victoria College to offer our students dual-credit courses,” said Edna ISD Superintendent Robert A. O’Connor. “Edna and VC have a long history and a productive relationship that has resulted in many of our students continuing their post-secondary journey to a degree or an industry certification. We appreciate Dr. Kent and Victoria College’s commitment to serving the students of Edna High School.”
Victoria College’s Board of Trustees recently approved a reduced rate for dual-credit classes for the 2021-22 academic year. The new structure waives lab fees for dual-credit students, and an additional tuition discount reduces the cost for dual-credit classes to $250 for Edna ISD students.
For information on Victoria College’s dual-credit offerings, call 361-485-6823 or email PreCollegePrograms@VictoriaCollege.edu.
