Victoria College employees donated or pledged $22,558 to the 2021 Pirate Cup campaign to support VC students and initiatives.
A total of 176 VC employees participated in the two-week employee giving campaign.
“Once again, Victoria College employees proved they are willing to invest in VC students,” said Victoria College President Jennifer Kent. “It’s another example of how the VC family strives to ensure our students receive the support necessary to reach their higher-education goals.”
Employees contributing to the campaign were able to designate their gift to the initiatives of their choice. Options included student scholarships, endowment funding, employee grants and program/department needs as well as Victoria College’s greatest needs. Employees could make cash, check and credit card donations or have donations deducted from their payroll.
“To help with the campaign, 16 captains volunteered to recruit a team of employees. Their mission was to contact their team members and encourage participation,” said Susan Prukop, Victoria College Foundation development director. “They did that superbly, resulting in a very successful campaign.”
Pirate Cup team captains were Prukop, Janice Rehmert, Carol Walters, Terry Willemin, Mary Ann Rodriguez, Linda Soto, Shelly Ninke, Amber Baker, Alex Comer, Mary Mayes, Devoni Borgohain, Magali Silva, Tiffany Johnson, Madelyne Tolliver, Monica Hysquierdo and Vince Ortiz. Rehmert, Walters and Willemin were recognized as the top three captains. The top captains are determined by their teams’ participation and donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.