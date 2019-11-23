Over 200 Victoria College employees donated or pledged $32,662 to the 2019 Pirate Cup campaign to support VC students and initiatives.
A total of 209 VC employees participated in the two-week internal giving campaign.
“More than 70 percent of our employees participated in this year’s Pirate Cup,” VC President David Hinds said. “That shows how much VC employees are willing to invest in our students and another reason why Victoria College was recently recognized nationally as one of the ‘Great Colleges to Work For.’ ”
Employees contributing to the campaign were able to designate their gift to the initiatives of their choice. Options included student scholarships, endowment funding, employee grants and program/department needs as well as Victoria College’s greatest needs.
“To help with the campaign, 16 captains volunteered to each have a team of about 17 employees. They were very instrumental in reaching out to their team members and encourage participation,” said Susan Prukop, VC’s development director. “Their response was incredible. It was the highest number of employee participants in the campaign since it began 10 years ago. Employees from all over the campus responded enthusiastically.”
Pirate Cup team captains were Devoni Borgohain, Betsy Crane, Carrie Dominey, Elaine Everett-Hensley, Kelsey Huber, Tiffany Johnson, Rachel Li, Rachel Nessel, Pam Neuman, Shelly Ninke, Kim Obsta, Vince Ortiz, Janice Rehmert, Linda Soto, Alisha Stearman and Madelyne Tolliver. Nessel, Rehmert and Neuman were recognized as the top three captains.
