VC exhibiting sculpture works from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faculty, grad students

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is showcasing the work of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi sculpture faculty and graduate students through April 8.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
“This exhibit is a group show featuring a mix of photography, textiles, plastics and an interactive installation using sound and recycled materials,” said Jason Valdez, VC art instructor.
A&M-Corpus Christi faculty members Leticia Bajuyo, Richard James and David Hill will have their works on display with A&M-Corpus Christi graduate students Jacqueline Negreros, Amelia Key and Olivia Hinkel.
Bayujo’s work has been featured at the From Waste to Art Museum in Baku, Azerbaijan. James was the recipient of Sculpture Magazine’s 2016 Outstanding Student Achievement in Contemporary Sculpture Award.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests to all Victoria College facilities are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening. Social distancing is also required.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
