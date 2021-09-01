The smell of fresh paint permeated the Victoria College William Wood Building.
A fresh coat of dark red paint covered the walls as the building’s $4.75-million renovation nears its end. The rooms, mostly furnished, await the arrival of their finishing touches. Meanwhile, students have started to use the space for the fall semester.
Joshua Scotten, electronics and instrumentation instructor, attended VC for his instrumentation degree about 10 years ago. Now, in a newly renovated building, he is teaching the same subject.
“The building looks night and day different,” Scotten said. “It was a much welcomed facelift for sure.”
He enjoys seeing the new work being put into the building, which will benefit the students at the end of the day, he said.
The equipment and layout of the classrooms allow for more hands-on work and teaching, Scotten said. He can now teach more easily what he experienced in the field through lab work.
“It’s a much welcome change,” he said. “I think the students get a lot more out of labs.”
The renovation of the William Wood Building started in August, and it is nearing its Sept. 22 ribbon cutting completion. Renovations were projected to be completed in June, but supply and furniture delays extended the project.
“We’re ready to go. We’re just waiting on shipments of furniture,” said Darin Kazmir, VC Marketing and Communications director. “Things are coming in, but it’s slow.”
The building houses the college’s welding, electronics technology and instrumentation programs.
Victoria College received a $3.8-million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration that will pay for 80% of the Phase 2 renovations and equipment. Other donations from Formosa Plastics, Dow Seadrift Operations and the Tracy Foundation added $751,000 to the project funds.
New nonstick flooring lined the hallways and classrooms of the building. The renovation also doubled the number of welding and fabrication bays available, Kazmir said.
The renovation brought new furniture to the William Wood Building, including lounge furniture, work benches, welding and fabrication equipment, and electronics equipment.
This renovation was one of the first projects Marty Deckard, physical plant director, has overseen since starting at VC about two and a half years ago.
He said it is great seeing the project reach its fruition.
The renovation focused on modernizing the space. For example, centralized filtration systems in the welding area of the building are now brand new, Deckard said. The system, which was once 20-30 years old, can clear a room of dust and other welding air debris effectively.
College President Jennifer Kent said the renovation was designed to enhance the student experience and prepare them for careers in an industrial trade after graduation.
“Both students and faculty will benefit from state-of-the-art facilities that align to the current demands of the workplace,” Kent said.
It is essential, as a college, that we prepare students for a successful career and provide a quality workforce to local industries, Kent said.
“As students began classes in the Wood building last week, we felt a collective sense of pride,” she said. “It was a long journey to get to this moment, and we are grateful for everyone who helped to make it possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.