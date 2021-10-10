VC Fine Arts Gallery displaying ‘Portrait of the Crossroads’ collection through Oct. 28

The public is invited to view photographer/videographer Bria Woods’ “Portrait of the Crossroads” exhibit through Oct. 28 at Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery.
“ ‘Portrait of the Crossroads’ is a mixed-media installation that includes photos and videos taken during the summer months throughout Victoria and the surrounding counties,” said Jason Valdez, VC art professor.
Woods moved to Victoria in 2019 from London, England. The challenging transition from life in a major urban area to rural South Texas motivated her to create “Portrait of the Crossroads.”
“It was in fact painful and emotional, but it became a catalyst for me to question my identity and self-actualization in relation to my environment,” Woods said. “It turns out what I needed most was a place where nothing reminded me of who I thought I was so I could begin the process of discovering my true authenticity. In the stillness, I found my rhythm.”
Woods formerly worked as a TV reporter in Victoria before moving in March to San Antonio, where she works as a photojournalist for San Antonio Report. Woods said the “Portrait of the Crossroads” project helped her rekindle friendships she created while living in Victoria.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The gallery is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday,
