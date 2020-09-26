VC Fine Arts Gallery exhibiting work of ceramist Juan Granados

The works of Texas Tech University Art Professor Juan Granados are on exhibit at Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery through Oct. 29.
Granados, an internationally recognized ceramist, grew up in the Texas Panhandle, traveling with his family of migrant workers throughout the southern half of the United States.
“Everything we owned could be thrown in the back of a pickup truck along with my two sisters, four brothers and my parents to seek out farm labor,” Granados said. “From these experiences, I value being observant of nature, understanding our interdependence to nature and the importance to preserve nature.”
Granados said he uses elements from his life’s experiences to create art that shares past and present visions of his travels, environmental concerns and the human condition.
“Art affects everyone differently, but serves as a universal language,” Granados said. “Subject matter may be difficult to separate and identify, but I try to create work that embodies an intuitive gestalt or flow and response around an idea.”
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests to VC’s Fine Arts Gallery will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the facility. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is located on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
