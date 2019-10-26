The Victoria College Foundation has welcomed two new members to its board of directors.
Clay Kolle, senior vice president and branch manager at First State Bank Louise-Victoria, and Kyle Noack, lead adviser and managing director of KMH Wealth Management, were unanimously approved during the board’s Sept. 9 meeting.
“We are pleased to add these community-minded professionals to our outstanding board,” said Amy Mundy, executive director of the Foundation. “Their expertise enhances the capabilities and opportunities our board provides to Victoria College.”
Kolle serves as senior vice president and branch manager for the First State Bank Louise-Victoria office. A graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, Kolle has worked at the bank for 12 years and serves on its executive, agriculture and core lending committees. His community involvement includes the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Victoria County Farm Bureau and the Victoria Livestock Show. He was named to the Golden Crescent Magazine’s Top 5 businessmen and was recognized as First State Bank’s Employee of the Year in 2011.
Kolle, a native of Inez, and his wife, Lacy, have four children – Cooper, Clancy, Stella and Sam.
Noack is chief financial officer at Keller & Associates CPAs and KMH Wealth Management. He attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he graduated with a BBA in accounting. Additionally, he holds the professional designations of certified public accountant, certified financial planner and Series 65 licensee. He is a member of the Victoria Rotary Club, Theatre Victoria and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, where he serves as an ambassador.
Noack, a native of Cuero, and his wife, Brittany, have two sons – Tanner and Hunter.
The Victoria College Foundation financially supports Victoria College as it meets the needs of students, employees, facilities, classrooms and other VC initiatives. The foundation contributes to Victoria College’s efforts by providing student scholarships, employee grants, technology upgrades, funding for emerging and innovative programs and capital improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.