VC Foundation receives $20,000 grant from VEC, CoBank Sharing Success program

The Victoria College Foundation has received a $20,000 grant from Victoria Electric Cooperative and the CoBank Sharing Success program to go toward Victoria College’s Master Plan efforts.
“Victoria Electric Cooperative has long been one of Victoria College’s integral partners, and VC would like to thank VEC and the CoBank Sharing Success program for their generous gift,” said VC President Jennifer Kent.
The CoBank Sharing Success program doubles the contributions of its customers to the charitable organizations and causes they care about most. Since it was established in 2012, the program has contributed $56 million in combined donations.
“Victoria College has been and continues to be the educational avenue that transforms career dreams to reality,” said Blaine Warzecha, VEC general manager. “Every student’s achievement is a success for the communities where we live and work. VEC is committed to enhancing our region and pleased to invest in VC’s Master Plan.”
