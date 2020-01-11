The Victoria College Foundation provided over $1 million in support for Victoria College students through scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.
The $1,013,484 total was an all-time high and helped 1,420 Victoria College students. Scholarship funds come from generous donors throughout the community, businesses and foundations.
“It is extremely gratifying to reach this $1,000,000 milestone,” said VC Foundation President Penni Gietz. “The Victoria College Foundation continually pursues avenues of funding for Victoria College, its programs, classrooms and facilities – that ultimately benefits VC students. We are truly grateful for the generosity of donors and the impact that they have on our students.”
The Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year. Once students have applied and received acceptance to Victoria College, they can apply for scholarships. In addition to the traditional academic scholarships, Victoria College also offers workforce scholarships year-round. Students are able to apply for both academic and workforce scholarships at victoriacollege.edu/scholarships.
“Providing scholarships is an essential component of the Foundation’s mission of supporting Victoria College students,” VC Foundation Executive Director Amy Mundy said. “When students are able to focus on studies, rather than worry about funding their education, it empowers them to move forward on their educational journey.”
For more information about the Victoria College Foundation, call 361-582-2419 or visit victoriacollegefoundation.org.
