The Victoria College Foundation will award two fall semester scholarships in memory of Dr. David Hinds, former VC president, who died April 2.
Hinds served Victoria College as president from 2015 to 2020 and led VC through the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dr. Hinds will always be remembered as someone whose number-one objective was to help students achieve their goals,” said VC Foundation Board Chair Ben Galvan.
Hinds often inspired others by sharing his own higher education journey, which began at Midland College after an anonymous person awarded him a $500 scholarship. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science from Texas State University, his Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston, and his doctorate in higher education administration from The University of Texas at Austin.
A $500 scholarship will be awarded to two students who begin their college journey at Victoria College during the fall 2022 semester. Memorial donations are welcome and can be made online at VictoriaCollegeFoundation.org or by calling 361-582-2419.
A celebration of Hinds’ life is planned for 2 p.m. May 21 at the Chapel at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Blvd. in Houston. A reception will follow at Sumners Hall. The family requests no black attire.
The community is invited to share memories and tributes at VictoriaCollege.edu/News/HindsMemories. Submissions received by May 17 will be compiled and shared with Hinds’ family at the celebration of life.
