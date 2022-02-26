Victoria College will celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day by hosting a panel discussion of women who work in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at VC’s Health Sciences Center.
The community is invited to hear the panelists discuss their STEM education and careers. Participants will be able to interact with the panelists, sign a commitment certificate recognizing them as a “STEM Explorer” and enjoy refreshments, a selfie station and giveaways.
“We would love for families to bring their children of all ages to hear from local women who are excelling in STEM-related careers,” said Melanie Yosko, chair of VC’s Mathematics Department. “Come get a cupcake and make a connection.”
Panelists include:
Dr. Janelle Espinoza, who graduated from Texas A&M at Galveston with her doctorate in marine biology and is now an assistant professor of biology at Victoria College.
Dr. Gemayel Heinold, who began her STEM pathway at Victoria College, graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy from The University of Texas and has worked as a hospital pharmacist at Citizens Medical Center for twelve years.
Janine Rothman, who received her Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Texas A&M University and is now a project manager at Testengeer Engineering & Technical Services.
Texas recognizes Texas Girls in STEM Day each year on March 1. The day marks a chance to celebrate and encourage the participation of girls in Texas in fields related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — and is the result of House Bill 3435, passed by Representative Rhetta Bowers during the 86th Regular Session. The legislation encourages all across the state to embrace programs, ceremonies, and class instruction that emphasize women in STEM-related careers.
For more information, contact Melanie Yosko at 361-573-3291 ext. 3250 or Melanie.Yosko@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.