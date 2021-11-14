Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will offer a computer literacy course Jan. 4-20 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The cost for the course is $150 and includes all materials. Financial aid and scholarships are available.
Students will get hands-on instruction and practice in computer terminology, hardware and software, Windows 10, file management, the internet and email.
“No prior computer experience is a necessary for this course,” said Mary Hardy, VC Workforce and Continuing Education program coordinator. “Students will get hands-on instruction and practice basic computer skills.”
The deadline to register is noon Dec. 17.
To register or get more information, call 361-485-6830 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
