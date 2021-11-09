Victoria College’s Gonzales Center is offering the American Heart Association’s CPR Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers training course on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students will learn recognition and management of infant, child and adult patients experiencing airway obstruction, respiratory arrest and cardiac arrest. The course also demonstrates the use of the automated external defibrillator.
“This course is not only designed for health care workers, but also teachers, day care workers and anyone interested in learning the latest CPR techniques,” said VC Gonzales Center Assistant Manager Melissa Robinson.
The $90 cost for the course includes the textbook. Pre-registration is required.
Participants successfully completing the course requirements will be issued an American Heart Association course completion card.
For more information or to register, call 830-672-6251.
