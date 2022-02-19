Victoria College will offer a “Spanish for Medical Professionals” course from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 5-21 at VC’s Gonzales Center.
The course focuses on the survival Spanish medical personnel need in healthcare settings.
“Healthcare professionals who learn Spanish words and phrases can help expand their reach and communicate more effectively to patients who primarily speak Spanish,” said Melissa Robinson, VC Gonzales Center Assistant Manager.
The cost for the course is $150 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register is noon on March 23.
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center is located at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt in Gonzales.
To register or get more information, call 830-672-6251 or email Melissa.Robinson@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.