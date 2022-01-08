Victoria College Gonzales Center will offer a “Viticulture 2022” course Jan. 25-June 25 that will allow students to experience a local vineyard’s grape-producing process from winter dormancy to summer harvest.
The course will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Room 105 of VC’s Gonzales Center and from 9 a.m. to noon on location at a vineyard in Goliad County.
Students will learn vineyard trellis design and pruning, grapevine grafting, pesticide application, vine maintenance and grape chemistry and harvest.
The cost for the course is $210.
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center is at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
To register for the course or get more information, call 830-672-6251 or email Melissa.Robinson@VictoriaCollege.edu.
