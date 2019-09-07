VC Gonzales Center receives donation in honor of Evelyn Kridler

The family of Evelyn Kridler recently presented a memorial donation of $16,000 to Victoria College’s Gonzales Center. Kridler was the valedictorian of Gonzales High School’s Class of 1950. She worked for Gonzales ISD for 24 years as a school registrar and volunteered at the Gonzales Center in various capacities. Since Kridler’s death in 2010, family and friends have donated $52,865 in her name to Victoria College’s Gonzales Center scholarship fund. Pictured presenting the check are family members Lynda Frazier, left, and Jacquelyn Mikesh. Also pictured are, back row from left, Melissa Robinson, VC Gonzales Center assistant manager; Jaime Nobles, financial aid/academic advisor; Cindy Finch, administrative assistant; Jacob and Lynnox Leal; Mike Mikesh; Stewart Frazier; Rick Frazier; Vince Ortiz, VC Gonzales Center manager; and Emelia and Blake Mikesh. Pictured in the middle row are Mandalyn and Elynna Leal; Lynda Frazier; Jacquelyn Mikesh; Kris McLain, former Victoria College Foundation board member; and Elizabeth Mikesh. Pictured in front are, from left, Lyncoln Leal and Lyndon Leal.

 Jose Torres

