VC Gonzales Center receives donation in honor of Evelyn Kridler

Victoria College’s Gonzales Center recently was recently presented a memorial donation of $16,000 for its 2019-20 scholarship fund from the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Evelyn Kridler.
The funds were donated in honor of Kridler by a family friend.
Kridler was the valedictorian of Gonzales High School’s Class of 1950. She worked for Gonzales ISD for 24 years as a school registrar and volunteered at the Gonzales Center in various capacities.
Since Kridler’s death in 2010, family and friends have donated $52,865 in her name to Victoria College’s Gonzales Center scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.