Thirteen students recently graduated from Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program with a paramedic certificate.
The graduates will hold EMT, advanced EMT and paramedic certifications to include 41 credit hours over four semesters, totaling 1,500 hours of classroom, lab and clinical instruction, often while working full time in the EMS or allied health fields.
Caleb Lemke, of Yorktown, was named class valedictorian and is employed by Victoria Fire/EMS.
Madelyn Bishop, of Victoria, was named class salutatorian and is also employed by Victoria Fire/EMS.
Jose Acosta, of Victoria, received the Best in Lab Award, and C. Ben Swanner, of Victoria, received the Best in Clinic Award. The 2022 J. Alan Baker Award was presented to Tyler Havel, of Yoakum.
Other certificate graduates were Farrin Blazejack, of Victoria, Julianna Blevins, of Austin, Oscar Cantu, of Victoria, Carl Caughey, of Victoria, Tyler Laqua, of Victoria, Tiffany Puentes, of Moulton, Ashley Russell, of Gonzales, and Brooke Warner, of Victoria.
Returning to complete their Associate of Applied Science degree from previous paramedic classes were Beverlie Ables, of Port Lavaca, Reginaldo Flores, of Del Rio, Laura Herrera, of Yoakum, Andrew Moon, of Port Lavaca, and Kevin Silva Palomo, of Port Lavaca.
For more information on Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program, call 361-572-6447 or email Susie.Jewchow@VictoriaCollege.edu.
