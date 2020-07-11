Twenty Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy cadets graduated recently from VC’s 96th Basic Peace Officer Certification class.
Edward Briseno, of Victoria, was named class valedictorian. Sylvia Valdez, of Victoria, received the John Baylor Award for Outstanding Achievement.
The award is named in honor of the former Victoria Police Department officer and given to the “most outstanding student” as selected by class instructors.
Other graduates were Marisol Avila, Brianna Benavides, Maxwell Duke, John Edwards, Jennifer Escobar, Michael Franco, Savannah Patten, James Symonds and Michael Trejo, all of Victoria; Christopher Cantu, of Gonzales; Miranda Cowen, of Port Lavaca; Thomas Dozier, Juan Gallegos and Matthew Jimenez, of Beeville; Mason Galvan and Falyn Petrie, of Yoakum; Madison Hencerling, of Inez; and Kevin Lawless, of Weimar.
All 20 of the graduates passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) examination to become a certified peace officer in Texas. All but one have been employed by a law enforcement agency.
“This class persevered through the unique challenges that were placed before them by the COVID-19 crisis,” said James Martinez, VC Law Enforcement Academy director. “I am extremely proud of the cadets for sticking through the course.”
VC offers two academies a year — one during the fall semester and another during the spring semester. Both academies are held Monday through Friday with classes meeting eight to 10 hours a day.
For more information on VC’s Law Enforcement Academy, call 361-572-6426 or email James.Martinez@VictoriaCollege.edu.
